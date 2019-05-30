ÁKK sells HUF 27.5 bln of securities at auction, under plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 27.5 billion of securities at auction on Thursday, HUF 3.5 bln less than planned, state news wire MTI reports.

ÁKK sold HUF 21.5 bln of discount twelve-month T-bills, cutting its original offer by HUF 3.5 bln. Primary dealers bid for HUF 33.1 bln of the securities. Average yield was 0.21%, 1bp over the secondary market benchmark as well as the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

ÁKK also sold HUF 6.0 bln of five-year floating rate bonds, in line with the original offer. Bids for the bonds came to HUF 15.3 bln.