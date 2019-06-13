ÁKK sells HUF 26 bln of securities at auction, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 26.0 billion of securities at auction on Thursday, as planned, according to state news wire MTI.

ÁKK sold HUF 20.0 bln of discount twelve-month T-bills, in line with the original offer. Primary dealers bid for HUF 33.6 bln of the securities. Average yield was 0.22%, 2 bp over the secondary market benchmark and 1 bp higher than the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

ÁKK also sold HUF 6.0 bln of five-year floating rate bonds, as planned. Dealersʼ bids came to HUF 17.6 bln.