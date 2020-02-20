ÁKK sells HUF 25 bln of securities at auction, under plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 25 billion of securities at auction on Thursday, HUF 5 bln less than planned, state news wire MTI reports.

ÁKK sold HUF 15 bln of discount twelve-month T-bills, in line with the original offer. Primary dealers bid for HUF 39.9 bln of the bills. The average yield was 0.51%, 4 bp over the secondary market benchmark and 32 bp higher than the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

ÁKK sold HUF 10 bln of seven-year floating-rate bonds, cutting its original offer by HUF 5 bln. Bids for the bonds came to HUF 66.2 bln.