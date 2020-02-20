ÁKK sells HUF 25 bln of securities at auction, under plan

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 25 billion of securities at auction on Thursday, HUF 5 bln less than planned, state news wire MTI reports.
ÁKK sold HUF 15 bln of discount twelve-month T-bills, in line with the original offer. Primary dealers bid for HUF 39.9 bln of the bills. The average yield was 0.51%, 4 bp over the secondary market benchmark and 32 bp higher than the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.
ÁKK sold HUF 10 bln of seven-year floating-rate bonds, cutting its original offer by HUF 5 bln. Bids for the bonds came to HUF 66.2 bln.
scroll for moreall times CET
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Hays Hungary
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben