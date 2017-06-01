ÁKK sells HUF 25 bln of securities at auction, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 25 billion of securities at auction today, in line with its original offers, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

ÁKK sold HUF 20 bln of discount twelve-month T-bills. Primary dealers bid for HUF 48.8 bln of the papers. Average yield was 0.13%, 1 bps over both the secondary market benchmark and the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

ÁKK also sold HUF 5 bln of three-year floating rate bonds. Bids for the bonds reached HUF 14.2 bln.