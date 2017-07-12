ÁKK sells HUF 22.5bn of bonds at switch auction

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) exchanged a combined HUF 22.5 billion of 2026/D bonds for ones maturing in 2019 at a switch auction today, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

ÁKK exchanged HUF 12.5 bln of the ten-year bonds for 2019/A bonds and HUF 20.0 bln for 2019/C bonds.

Average yield at the auction was 3.06%, 11 bps under the ten-year secondary market benchmark.