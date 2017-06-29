ÁKK sells HUF 22.5 bln of securities at auction, above plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 22.5 billion of securities at auction today, raising its original offer, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

ÁKK sold HUF 15 bln of discount twelve-month T-bills, as planned. Primary dealers bid for HUF 39.61 bln of the papers. Average yield was 0.11%, 1 bp over the secondary market benchmark but 2 bps below the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

ÁKK also sold HUF 7.5 bln of five-year floating-rate bonds raising its original offer of HUF 5 bln by HUF 2.5 bln after dealersʼ bids reached HUF 24.2 bln.