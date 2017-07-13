ÁKK sells HUF 21.5 bln securities at auction, above plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 21.5 bln of securities at auction on Thursday, raising its offer of floating-rate bonds while selling the originally offered volume of 12-month discount T-bills, state news wire MTI reported.

The ÁKK sold HUF 15 bln of discount 12-month T-bills expiring on May 23, 2018, as planned.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 36.59 bln of the papers. The average yield was 0.09%, equal to the secondary market benchmark calculated on the same bill series and 2 bps below the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

The ÁKK also sold HUF 6.5 bln of five-year floating-rate bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 1.5 bln after dealersʼ bids reached HUF 24.4 bln.