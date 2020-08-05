ÁKK sells HUF 21.5 bln of securities at auction, under plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 21.5 billion of securities at auction on Wednesday, under the HUF 30 bln plan because of poor demand for a 12-year T-bill, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

ÁKK sold HUF 11.5 bln of the discount 12-month T-bill, lowering its original offer by HUF 8.5 bln after primary dealers bid for just HUF 20 bln of the securities.

The average yield was 0.33%, 2 bp over the secondary market benchmark and level with the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

The agency also sold HUF 10 bln of seven-year floating-rate bonds, in line with the original offer. Bids for the securities came to HUF 18.6 bln.