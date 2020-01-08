ÁKK sells HUF 21.5 bln of bonds, below plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 21.5 billion of bonds maturing in 2026 and 2031, accepting ones expiring in 2022 as payment at a switch auction on Wednesday, state news wire MTI reports.

ÁKK sold HUF 11.5 bln of 2026/D bonds for 2022/A, under the HUF 20 bln plan. Demand by primary dealers came to HUF 19.82 bln for the exchange.

ÁKK also sold HUF 20 bln of 2031/A bonds for 2022/A bonds, in line with the plan. Bids reached HUF 38.42 bln.

The 2026/D bonds sold at an average yield of 1.40% and the 2031/A bonds at a yield of 2.15%. ÁKK accepted the 2022/A bonds as payment at a fixed yield of 0.01%.

Of the closest secondary market benchmarks, the five-year benchmark calculated on 2025/C bonds was 1.08% and the 10-year benchmark calculated on 2030/A bonds was 1.97%.