ÁKK sells HUF 20 bln of three-month bills, auction yield rises

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 20 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction today, in line with the original offer, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 39.8 bln of the papers that expire on August 30. Demand fell from HUF 64.5 bln a week earlier.

Average yield was 0.03%, 4 bps under the secondary market benchmark, which matures on September 13, but 2 bps higher than the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.

The average yield rose after fell back to 0.01%, the bottom it reached at the March 14 and 21 auctions, on May 16.