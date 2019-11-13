ÁKK sells HUF 20 bln of bonds at switch auction, below plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 20 billion of bonds maturing in 2026, accepting ones expiring in 2022 as payment at a switch auction on Wednesday, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

ÁKK also sold HUF 20 bln of 2026/D bonds for 2022/A bonds, in line with its original offer. Bids reached HUF 76.30 bln.

The 2026/D bonds sold at an average yield of 1.45%. The average yield of the 2022/A bonds was 0.08%.

Of the closest secondary market benchmarks, the five-year benchmark calculated on 2024/C bonds was 0.96%.

ÁKK also planned to sell HUF 10 bln of 2023/B floating-rate bonds for 2021/A floating rate bonds but despite demand by primary dealers reaching HUF 22.82 bln, it canceled the exchange.