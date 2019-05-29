ÁKK sells HUF 20 bln of bonds at switch auction, below plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 20 billion of bonds maturing in 2028, accepting ones expiring in 2021 as payment at a switch auction on Wednesday, according to state news wire MTI.

ÁKK also sold HUF 20 bln of 2028/A bonds for 2021/C bonds, in line with its original offer. Bids reached HUF 26.15 bln.

The 2028/A bonds sold at an average yield of 2.74%. The average yield of the 2021/C bonds was 0.37%.

ÁKK also tried to sell HUF 20 bln of 2026/D bonds for 2020/C bonds but after receiving HUF 21.30 bln of bids, it cancelled the auction.

Of the closest secondary market benchmarks the five-year benchmark calculated on 2024/C bonds was 1.99% and the ten-year benchmark calculated on 2030/A bonds was 3.09%.