ÁKK sells HUF 20 bln of 3-month T-bills at auction, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 20 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with plans, state news wire MTI reports.

Primary dealers submitted bids for HUF 30 bln of the securities that expire on November 4.

The average yield was 0.28%, 1 under the secondary market benchmark but 1 bp over the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.