ÁKK sells HUF 20 bln of 3-month T-bills at auction, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 20 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 43.9 bln of the securities.

The average yield was 0.25%, 3 bp under the secondary market benchmark and 4 bp lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.