ÁKK sells HUF 20 bln of 3-month T-bills at auction, as planned

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 20 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer, state news wire MTI reports.
Primary dealers bid for HUF 58.3 bln of the securities.
The average yield was 0.49%, 5 bp under the secondary market benchmark and 18 bp under the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.
The average yield was the lowest since early March, before the country went into lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
