ÁKK sells HUF 20 bln of 3-month bills, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 20 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction today, in line with the original offer, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 37.3 bln of the papers.

The average yield was 0.03%, 5 bps under the secondary market benchmark, which matures about a month later, and 1 bp lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.