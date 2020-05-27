ÁKK sells HUF 20 bln of 12-month T-bills at auction

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 20 billion of discount twelve-month T-bills at auction on Wednesday, in line with the original offer, according to a report by government news agency MTI.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 103.9 bln of the bills.

The average yield was 0.84%, 3 bp under the secondary market benchmark and 18 bp lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.