ÁKK sells HUF 20 bln of 12-month T-bills at auction

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 20 billion of discount twelve-month T-bills at auction on Wednesday, in line with the original offer, according to a report by government news agency MTI.
Primary dealers bid for HUF 103.9 bln of the bills.
The average yield was 0.84%, 3 bp under the secondary market benchmark and 18 bp lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.
scroll for moreall times CET
Magyar Suzuki Corporation
ManpowerGroup Hungary
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben