ÁKK sells HUF 170 bln of two-year retail security in first month after launch

MTI – Econews

Sales of the Government Debt Management Agencyʼs (ÁKK) new two-year security targeted at retail investors came to almost HUF 170 bln in April, ÁKK said on Friday, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Sales of the security, with a maturity between that of T-bills and bonds, accounted for 65% of the overall HUF 259 bln net increase in retail forint government securities during the month. Sales of the two-year security were launched on April 3.

Outstanding stock of retail forint government securities reached HUF 6,070.4 bln at the end of April, up 20% from the end of last year. Including stock of retail government securities denominated in euros, total retail government securities outstanding reached HUF 6,189 bln.