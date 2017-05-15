ÁKK sells HUF 170 bln of two-year retail securities in month after launch

MTI – Econews

Sales by the Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) of a new two-year security targeted at retail investors came to almost HUF 170 bln in April, the ÁKK said on Friday, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Sales of the securities, with a maturity between that of T-bills and bonds, accounted for 65% of the overall HUF 259 bln net increase in retail forint-denominated government securities during the month. Sales of the new two-year securities were launched on April 3.

The outstanding stock of retail forint government securities reached HUF 6,070.4 bln at the end of April, up 20% from the end of last year. Including the stock of retail government securities denominated in euros, total outstanding retail government securities reached HUF 6,189 bln in value.