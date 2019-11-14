ÁKK sells HUF 15 bln of twelve-month T-bills, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 15.0 billion of discount twelve-month T-bills at auction on Thursday, in line with the original offer, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 44.8 bln of the securities.

Average yield was -0.02%, 3 bp over the secondary market benchmark but 3 bp under the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.