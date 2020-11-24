ÁKK sells HUF 15 bln of three-month T-bills at auction, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 15 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 43.77 bln of the securities.

The average yield was 0.42%, 1 bp over the secondary market benchmark but 1 bp lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.