ÁKK sells HUF 15 bln of three-month T-bills at auction, as planned

 MTI – Econews
 Tuesday, November 3, 2020, 13:30

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 15 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer, state news wire MTI reports.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 26.99 bln of the securities.

The average yield was 0.50%, 5 bp over the secondary market benchmark, and 1 bp over the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.

 

 

  • Promotion

    Record Bond Issuance and New Markets at EXIM Hungary

    The Hungarian Export Credit Agency (EXIM) became the talk of the town recently, after successfully performing a bond issuance, raising an unprecedented amount of financing on the market. In addition, huge European and OECD markets for export credit insurance have opened up for EXIM as a result of EU regulation relaxations brought about by COVID-19. We talked about these developments and new world economic trends with Gergely Jákli, president and CEO of EXIM Hungary.

     

