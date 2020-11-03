ÁKK sells HUF 15 bln of three-month T-bills at auction, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 15 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer, state news wire MTI reports.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 26.99 bln of the securities.

The average yield was 0.50%, 5 bp over the secondary market benchmark, and 1 bp over the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.