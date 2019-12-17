ÁKK sells HUF 15 bln of three-month T-bills, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 15 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer, state news wire MTI reports.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 37.8 bln of the securities that expire on March 25, 2020.

The average yield was -0.07%, 5 bp under the secondary market benchmark, which matures about one month later, and 1bp lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.