ÁKK sells HUF 15 bln of three-month T-bills, as planned

 MTI – Econews
 Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 15:40

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 15 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer, state news wire MTI reports.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 24 billion of the securities.

Average yield was -0.06%, 2 bp under the secondary market benchmark but 3 bp over the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier, the report adds.

 

 

