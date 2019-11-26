ÁKK sells HUF 15 bln of three-month T-bills, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 15 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer, state news wire MTI reports.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 21.7 bln of the securities maturing on March 4, 2020.

The average yield was -0.09%, 4 bp under the secondary market benchmark which matures on February 26 and 4 bp over the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.