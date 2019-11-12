ÁKK sells HUF 15 bln of three-month T-bills, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 15.0 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer, state news wire MTI reports.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 52.0 bln of the securities.

Average yield was -0.07%, 9 bp under the secondary market benchmark which matures one week later, and 3 bp under the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.