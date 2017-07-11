ÁKK sells HUF 15 bln of three-month T-bills, as planned

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 15 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction today, in line with the original offer.
Primary dealers bid for HUF 41.8 bln of the bills.
Average yield was 0.02%, 3 bps under the secondary market benchmark but level with the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.
scroll for moreall times CET
head of career services, CEU Business School.
Business Services & Talent Sourcing Lead, hays HUNGARY
tenant representation specialists VLK Cresa