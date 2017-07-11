ÁKK sells HUF 15 bln of three-month T-bills, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 15 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction today, in line with the original offer.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 41.8 bln of the bills.

Average yield was 0.02%, 3 bps under the secondary market benchmark but level with the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.