ÁKK sells HUF 15 bln of three-month T-bills, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 15 bln of discount three-month T-bills at auction today, in line with the original offer, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 43.7 bln of the papers.

Average yield was 0.02%, 3 bps under the secondary market benchmark and 1 bp lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.