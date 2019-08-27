ÁKK sells HUF 15 bln of three-month bills, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 15.0 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer, state news wire MTI reports.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 33.40 bln of the securities.

Average yield was -0.01%, 5 bp under the yield on the secondary market benchmark, and unchanged from the yield at the previous auction of the bills last week.