ÁKK sells HUF 15 bln of 12-month T-bills, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 15 billion of discount 12-month T-bills at auction on Thursday, in line with the original offer, state news wire MTI reports.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 27.3 bln of the securities.

The average yield was -0.06%, 1 bp under the secondary market benchmark and 4 bp lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.