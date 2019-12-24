ÁKK sells HUF 13.5 bln of three-month T-bills, below plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 13.5 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Monday, below its original HUF 15 bln offer, state news wire MTI reports.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 14.79 bln of the securities.

The average yield was -0.01%, 2 bp over the secondary market benchmark and 6 bp over the yield at the previous auction of the bills.