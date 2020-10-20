ÁKK sells HUF 13.5 bln of 3-month T-bills at auction, below plan

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 13.5 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, HUF 1.5 bln less than its original offer, according to a report by state news wire MTI.
Bids came to HUF 23.9 bln for the bills expiring on January 27, 2021.
The average yield was 0.50%, 6 bp over the secondary market benchmark and 1 bp higher than the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.
scroll for moreall times CET
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Wolf Theiss Budapest
KCG Partners Law Firm
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben