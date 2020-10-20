ÁKK sells HUF 13.5 bln of 3-month T-bills at auction, below plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 13.5 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, HUF 1.5 bln less than its original offer, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Bids came to HUF 23.9 bln for the bills expiring on January 27, 2021.

The average yield was 0.50%, 6 bp over the secondary market benchmark and 1 bp higher than the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.