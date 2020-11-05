ÁKK sells HUF 117.5 bln of bonds at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (AKK) sold a combined HUF 117.5 billion of bonds at auction on Thursday, HUF 32.5 bln more than planned, state news wire MTI reports.

ÁKK sold HUF 20 bln of three-year bonds, in line with the original offer. Primary dealers bid for HUF 60.4 bln of the securities. The average yield was 1.15%, 7 bp under the secondary market benchmark and 11 bp lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bonds two weeks earlier.

The agency sold HUF 45 bln of five-year bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 15 bln after bids reached HUF 120.7 bln. The average yield was 1.54%, 8 bp under the benchmark and 17 bp lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bonds one week earlier.

ÁKK sold HUF 52.5 bln of 10-year bonds, HUF 17.5 bln more than planned. Bids came to HUF 94.3 bln. The average yield was 2.08%, 10 bp under the benchmark and 20 bp lower than at the bond auction one week earlier.