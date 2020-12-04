ÁKK sells HUF 110 bln of bonds auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 110 billion of bonds at auction on Thursday, HUF 30 bln more than planned, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

ÁKK sold HUF 20 bln of three-year bonds, in line with the original offer. Primary dealers bid for HUF 41.3 blén of the securities. The average yield was 1%, level with the secondary market benchmark but 2 bp over the yield at the previous auction of the bonds two weeks earlier.

The agency sold HUF 45 bln of five-year bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 15 bln after bids reached HUF 67.6 bln. The average yield was 1.55%, 4 bp over the benchmark and 5 bp higher than the yield at the previous auction of the bonds one week earlier.

ÁKK sold HUF 45 bln of ten-year bonds, also HUF 15 bln over the plan. Bids came to HUF 54.1 bln. The average yield was 2.24%, 4 bp over the benchmark, and 6 bp higher than the yield at the auction one week earlier.

The debt management agency sold a further HUF 5.7 bln of the three-year, HUF 15.3 bln of the five-year and HUF 6.4 bln of the 10-year bonds at a non-competitive tender after the auction.