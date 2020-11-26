ÁKK sells HUF 110 bln of bonds at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 110 billion of bonds at auction on Thursday, HUF 30 bln more than planned, state news wire MTI reports.

ÁKK sold HUF 45 bln of five-year bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 15 bln after primary dealers bid for HUF 73.5 bln of the securities. The average yield was 1.5%, level with the secondary market benchmark but 3 bp over the yield at the previous auction of the bonds one week earlier.

The agency sold HUF 45 bln of 10-year bonds, also HUF 15 bln more than planned. Bids reached HUF 60.5 bln. The average yield was 2.18%, 1 bp over the benchmark and 4 bp higher than the yield one week earlier.

ÁKK sold HUF 20 bln of 20-year bonds, as planned. Bids came to HUF 25.5 bln. The average yield was 2.5%, 1 bp over the benchmark but 18 bp under the yield at the previous auction of the bonds four weeks earlier.