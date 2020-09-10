ÁKK sells HUF 110 bln of bonds at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 110 billion of bonds at auction on Thursday, HUF 30 bln more than planned, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

ÁKK sold HUF 20 bln of three-year bonds, in line with its original offer after primary dealersʼ bids came to HUF 33.09 bln. The average yield was 1.20%, 3 bp over the secondary market benchmark and 10 bp higher than the yield at the previous auction of the bonds.

The agency sold HUF 45 bln of five-year bonds, HUF 15 bln more than planned. Bids reached HUF 65.8 bln. The average yield was 1.75%, the same as the benchmark and 4 bp higher than the yield at the auction before.

ÁKK sold HUF 45 bln of 10-year bonds, HUF 15 bln over the original offer. Bids came to HUF 65.37 bln. The average yield was 2.44%, 2 bp over the benchmark and 9 bp over the yield at the previous auction of the bonds.