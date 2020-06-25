ÁKK sells HUF 108.5 bln of bonds at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 108.5 billion of bonds at auction on Thursday, raising its original offer by HUF 23.5 bln on strong demand by primary dealers, state news wire MTI reports.

ÁKK sold HUF 20 bln of three-year bonds, as planned. Bids for the securities came to HUF 48.3 bln. The average yield was 0.93%, 3 bp under the secondary market benchmark and 19 bp lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bonds one week earlier.

The agency sold HUF 60 bln of five-year bonds, raising its offer by HUF 20 bln after bids came to HUF 111.8 bln. The average yield was 1.28%, 1 bp under the benchmark and 22 bp lower than the yield at the auction a week earlier.

ÁKK sold HUF 28.5 bln of seven-year bonds, HUF 3.5 bln more than planned. Bids reached HUF 44 bln. The average yield was 1.59%. The 10-year benchmark yield was 2.03% on Thursday.