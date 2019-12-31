ÁKK sell HUF 18.5 bln of three-month T-bills, under plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 18.5 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Monday, cutting its original offer by HUF 6.5 bln on weak demand by primary dealers, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

Dealers bid for just HUF 22.9 bln of the securities, under the original offer of HUF 25 bln.

The average yield was 0.00%, 3 bp over the secondary market benchmark and 1 bp higher than the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.