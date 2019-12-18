ÁKK plans net securities sales of HUF 567 bln at auctions in Q1

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) plans net sales of securities of HUF 567 billion at auctions in the first quarter of 2020, the agencyʼs three-month issue plan shows, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

ÁKK plans to sell a total of HUF 1.167 trillion of securities at T-bill and bond auctions during the period. Securities with a value of HUF 600 bln are maturing in January-March.

ÁKK noted that the "significant net domestic market issuance" will also cover a USD 964 million FX bond maturing in January and a EUR 798 mln FX bond maturing in February. The combined nominal value of the two bonds is about HUF 550 bln, calculating with current exchange rates.

ÁKK plans to sell HUF 390 bln of discount three-month T-bills and HUF 150 bln of discount twelve-month T-bills at auctions in Q1. It plans to sell HUF 447 bln of bonds at auctions and HUF 180 bln of bonds at switch auctions.