ÁKK plans HUF 133 bln net forint issues in Jul-Sep

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) plans net forint security issues of HUF 133 billion in July-September with net issues of bonds and net redemption of both three-month and 12-month discount T-bills, the three-month issue plan on ÁKKʼs website shows, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

Gross issues are planned at HUF 855 bln and gross redemptions at HUF 752 bln in the three-month period.

In addition to the HUF 140 bln early bond repurchases at seven reverse auctions, the gross issues and redemptions include HUF 120 bln of long-term bonds sold for bonds nearing to maturity at the six switch auctions scheduled for the period.

No forint bond expiry is due in July-September. Excluding the switch auctions, ÁKK plans gross bond issues of HUF 450 bln at the weekly bond auctions. The offer of floaters will alternate with three fixed-rate bond series, as before.

ÁKK plans to offer HUF 315 bln of discount T-bills in July-September, HUF 177 bln less than the HUF 492 bln bills expiring in the period.

The debt manager plans to issue HUF 195 bln three-month discount T-bills, HUF 65 bln less than the respective expiries in the period.

Twelve-month discount T-bill sales are planned at HUF 120 bln, below the HUF 232 bln expiries, of which HUF 112 bln will be due on July 19 and HUF 120 bln on September 13.

Per auction sales of three-month will remain unchanged at HUF 20 bln but the offer of 12-month discount T-bills are planned to be lowered to HUF 15 bln from the recent HUF 20 bln.