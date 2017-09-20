ÁKK exchanges HUF 20 bln of bonds at switch auction

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) exchanged bonds maturing in 2020 for HUF 20.0 billion of bonds maturing in 2026 at a switch auction on Wednesday, state news wire MTI reported.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 46.2 bln of 2026/D bonds, of which the debt manager accepted HUF 20.0 bln.

The bonds were exchanged at an average yield of 2.65%. The yield compares to a 10-year secondary market yield of 2.78%.

The ÁKK also offered 2022/A bonds in exchange for ones maturing in 2019 at the switch auction, but refused all the HUF 43.4 bln bids it received.