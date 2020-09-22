Your cart

ÁKK cuts offer at 3-month T-bill auction

 MTI – Econews
 Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 15:30

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 9 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, cutting its original offer by HUF 6 bln on weak demand, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Primary dealers bid for just HUF 14.9 bln of the securities.

The average yield was 0.32%, 3 bp under the secondary market benchmark but 1 bp over the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.

 

 

