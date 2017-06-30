ÁKK cuts commissions to slow sales of retail securities

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) yesterday said it is cutting the commission on sales of retail government securities by two-tenths of a percentage point to slow subscription.

ÁKK noted that it has already met its annual target for sales of retail securities, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

The commission on six-month Treasury bills will be reduced from 0.4% to 0.2%, the commission for interest-bearing T-bills will drop from 0.8% to 0.6% and the commission for two-year, premium and bonus bonds will decline from 1.0% to 0.8%.

As a result of a push to put more government debt in the hands of Hungarian households, the share of state debt held by retail investors has reached 24%, which ÁKK considers an "optimal level", the debt manager told MTI.