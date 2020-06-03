ÁKK buys back HUF 8.41 bln of bonds early at reverse auction

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) bought back a combined HUF 8.41 billion of bonds expiring in 2020 and 2021 before maturity at a reverse auction on Wednesday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Image by Pixabay

ÁKK bought back HUF 7.45 bln of 2020/A bonds, which mature on November 12, 2020, accepting all the bids.

The agency also bought back HUF 5.51 bln of 2021/B bonds maturing on October 27, 2020. Bids reached HUF 10.51 bln.

The average repurchase yields for the 2020/A bond and the 2021/B bond were both 0.72%. The secondary market 12-month benchmark yield was 0.81%.

ÁKK had planned to buy back HUF 5 bln of all three papers.