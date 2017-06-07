ÁKK buys back HUF 47.54 bln of bonds early at reverse auction

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) bought a combined HUF 47.54 bln of bonds expiring in 2018 and 2019 before maturity at a reverse auction today, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

The ÁKK bought back HUF 14.94 bln of 2018/B bonds, which mature on April 25, 2018. Bids reached HUF 16.89 bln. The average repurchase yield was 0.10%.

The ÁKK also bought back HUF 32.60 bln of 2019/B floating-rate bonds maturing on May 20, 2019. Bids reached HUF 71.82 bln. The average repurchase price was 99.5791%.

The ÁKK planned to buy back HUF 5 bln of both papers.