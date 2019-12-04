Your cart

ÁKK buys back HUF 31.69 bln of bonds early at reverse auction

 MTI – Econews
 Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 17:00

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) bought back a combined HUF 31.69 billion of bonds expiring in 2021 before maturity at a reverse auction on Wednesday, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

ÁKK bought back HUF 3.89 bln of 2021/B bonds, which mature on October 27, 2021, accepting all the bids.

ÁKK also bought back HUF 27.8 bln of 2021/C bonds maturing on April 21, 2021, also accepting all the bids.

The average repurchase yields for the 2021/B bonds was 0% and for the 2021/C bonds 0.01%.

The secondary market 12-month benchmark yield was -0.04%.

ÁKK had planned to buy back HUF 5 bln of all three papers.

 

 

