ÁKK buys back HUF 19.13 bln of bonds early at reverse auction

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) bought back a combined HUF 19.13 billion of bonds expiring in 2018 before maturity at a reverse auction today, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.
The ÁKK bought back HUF 7.20 bln of 2018/A bonds, which mature on December 20, 2018. Bids reached HUF 8.98 bln. The average repurchase yield was 0.12%.
The ÁKK also bought back HUF 11.93 bln of 2018/C bonds maturing on June 22, 2018. Bids reached HUF 12.93 bln. The average repurchase yield was 0.11%.
The ÁKK planned to buy back HUF 5 bln of both papers.
scroll for moreall times CET
Tax Advisor | Partner, LeitnerLeitner
Attorney (H), State Aid Specialist at Noerr & Partners Law Office
Recruitment Consultant, HAYS HUNGARY