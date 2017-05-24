ÁKK buys back HUF 19.13 bln of bonds early at reverse auction

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) bought back a combined HUF 19.13 billion of bonds expiring in 2018 before maturity at a reverse auction today, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

The ÁKK bought back HUF 7.20 bln of 2018/A bonds, which mature on December 20, 2018. Bids reached HUF 8.98 bln. The average repurchase yield was 0.12%.

The ÁKK also bought back HUF 11.93 bln of 2018/C bonds maturing on June 22, 2018. Bids reached HUF 12.93 bln. The average repurchase yield was 0.11%.

The ÁKK planned to buy back HUF 5 bln of both papers.