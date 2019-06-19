ÁKK buys back HUF 14.77 bln of bonds early at reverse auction

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) bought back a combined HUF 14.77 billion of bonds expiring in 2019 and 2020 before maturity at a reverse auction on Wednesday, state news wire MTI reports.

ÁKK bought back HUF 2.48 bln of 2019/C bonds, which mature on October 30, 2019, accepting all the bids. The average repurchase yield was 0.04%.

ÁKK also bought back HUF 12.29 bln of 2020/B bonds maturing on June 24, 2020. Bids reached HUF 13.29 bln. The average repurchase yield was 0.05%.

The repurchase yields compare to a three-month secondary market benchmark of 0.04% and a 12-month benchmark of 0.24%.

ÁKK had planned to buy back HUF 5 bln of both papers.