ÁKK buys back HUF 14.5 bln of bonds early

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) bought back a combined HUF 14.5 billion of bonds expiring in 2021 before maturity at a reverse auction on Wednesday, state news wire MTI reports.
ÁKK bought back HUF 6.8 bln of 2021/A bonds which mature on June 23, 2021.
ÁKK also bought back HUF 7.7 bln of 2021/C bonds maturing on April 21, 2021.
The average yield for both securities was 0%, 3 bp over the three-month secondary market benchmark but 1 bp lower than the six-month benchmark.
ÁKK had announced it would buy back HUF 5 bln of both papers.
