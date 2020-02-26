ÁKK buys back HUF 12.32 bln of bonds early at reverse auction

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) bought back a combined HUF 12.32 bln of bonds expiring in 2021 before maturity at a reverse auction on Wednesday, state news wire MTI reports.

ÁKK bought back HUF 3.36 bln of 2021/B bonds, which mature on October 27, 2021. Bids reached HUF 35.46 bln.

ÁKK also bought back HUF 8.96 bln of 2021/C bonds maturing on April 21, 2021. Bids reached HUF 33.25 bln.

The average repurchase yield for the 2021/B bonds was 0.53% and for the 2021/C bonds 0.5%.

The secondary market 12-month benchmark yield was 0.41%.

ÁKK had planned to buy back HUF 5 bln of each of the papers.